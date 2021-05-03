Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. 27,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

