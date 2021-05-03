Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 2284499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

