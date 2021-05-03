Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sysco traded as high as $85.15 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 2284499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit