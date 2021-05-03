Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.30 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.87 million.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.64. 414,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -128.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

