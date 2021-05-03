Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

May 3rd, 2021

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,497.0 days.

TISCF remained flat at $$38.97 during trading on Monday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

