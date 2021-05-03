Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $175.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.31 million, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.