Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.97.

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$805.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

