Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Shares of TARS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $13,326,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,539,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

