Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of Taylor Devices worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAYD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

