TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.96

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 35700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

