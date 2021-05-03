TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) by 170.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of TD worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD alerts:

NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.21. TD has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.