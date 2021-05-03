TD Securities Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $155.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s current price.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMXXF traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.35. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $111.60.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.