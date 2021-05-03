TD Securities Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $30.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

CLR stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

