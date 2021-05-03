TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

FTI opened at $7.40 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,428,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 16.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after purchasing an additional 921,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 558,549 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,101,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

