Teck Resources Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

