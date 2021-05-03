Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.