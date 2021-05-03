Telemus Capital LLC Has $35.60 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day moving average of $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

