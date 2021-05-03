Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

