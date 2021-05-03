Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

