Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.86. The stock had a trading volume of 176,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,080,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $638.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

