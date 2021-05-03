Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.33. 54,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,144. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

