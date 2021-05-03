Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.