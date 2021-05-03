Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.22. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

