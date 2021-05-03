Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.67. The company had a trading volume of 819,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average of $316.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

