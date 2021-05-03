Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of TX opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

