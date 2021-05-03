Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Hits $0.59

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $129.67 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.83 or 0.00889601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.15 or 0.09400389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045753 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

