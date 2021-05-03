Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Raised by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $705.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $679.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.60 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $686.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

