TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $317.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

