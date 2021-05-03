Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Textron by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 163,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT opened at $64.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

