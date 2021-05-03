Textron (NYSE:TXT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

