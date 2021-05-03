TFI International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.65 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit