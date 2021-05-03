TFI International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.65 on Monday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

