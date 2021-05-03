The Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALL opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

