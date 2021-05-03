The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.38

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 16872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

