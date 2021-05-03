The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.91.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $234.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

