The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,538.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,216.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $452.45 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,191.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.48.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.