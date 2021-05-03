The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,701,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $142,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 65.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,311.0% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

