The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 270.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,859 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $64,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $54.76. 256,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,847,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

