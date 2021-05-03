The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $85.85. 353,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

