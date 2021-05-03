The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.99

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $828.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

