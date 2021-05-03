The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.43 ($42.86).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

