The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €105.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA DG opened at €91.40 ($107.53) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.08. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.