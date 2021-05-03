The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:HHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.14. 228,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,654. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mad River Investors boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Howard Hughes by 9.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

