The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.08. 584,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

