The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

