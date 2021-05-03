The Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCS opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $625.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,743.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 over the last 90 days. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

