The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $187.84. 12,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,146. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.