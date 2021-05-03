The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

