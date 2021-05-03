The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 451,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

