The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

