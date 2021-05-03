The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,481.82 ($19.36).

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,917 ($25.05) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 829.80 ($10.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,856.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,834.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

In related news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

