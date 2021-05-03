Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TBPH opened at $19.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Earnings History for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

